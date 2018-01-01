Sheetal Sukhija - Monday 1st January, 2018

SEOUL, South Korea - South Korea has seized yet another ship suspected of supplying oil to North Korea, which officials say would be in violation of international sanctions.

According to South Korean officials, the Panama-flagged tanker named Koti, is being held at a port near the western city of Pyeongtaek.

Last week, South Korea revealed that it had impounded a Hong Kong-registered ship it suspects of secretly transferring 600 tonnes of refined oil to a North Korean vessel.

The revelation shocked experts and the U.S. in specific since the UN imposed sanctions on the North in response to its weapons programme.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that the latest vessel seized, which has a mostly Chinese and Burmese crew, is a 5,100-tonne oil carrier.

On Friday, South Korea revealed that it was holding the Hong Kong-registered Lighthouse Winmore, which it said entered Yeosu port in South Korea on October 11 to load up with refined oil and left for Taiwan four days later.

However, South Korean officials were quoted as saying that instead of going to Taiwan it transferred the oil to a North Korean ship and three other vessels in international waters on October 19.

Them, when the Lighthouse Winmore was returning to Yeosu in November, it was seized and now remains in South Korea.

Following the revelation, the U.S. President Donald Trump blamed China for allowing illegal oil shipments to reach North Korea.

Trump said in a tweet that China had been "caught red-handed.”

He added there could never be "a friendly solution" to the North Korea crisis if oil was allowed to be exported to Pyongyang.

Earlier this month, Beijing supported the U.S.-drafted UN resolution that includes measures to slash the North's petrol imports by up to 90 percent.

China has denied the allegation that it supplied oil to the North, in violation of the resolution, which bans ship-to-ship transfers of any goods destined for Pyongyang.