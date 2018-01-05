Friday 5th January, 2018

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
-7
-11 ℃ | -5 ℃Pyongyang

International News

Section
{{item.TITLE}}

{{item.SOURCE}}

North Korea Times

{{item.DESC | limitTo:100}}

Business News

Section
{{item.TITLE}}

{{item.SOURCE}}

North Korea Times

{{item.DESC | limitTo:100}}

Movie Review

mother!
An impressively mounted, but ultimately scattershot allegorical potboiler, Darren Aronofsky's mother! seems designed first and foremost to be divisive. It is as if Aronofsky, who is certainly no stranger to cinematic extremes, assembled his ruthless fever dream with the sole ...

Featured story

Over 48 people killed as coach plummets off cliff in Peru

PASAMAYO, Peru - In a horrific tragedy, a coach plummeted 100m down a cliff and landed upside down on a beach in Peru, which left 48 people killed. Officials said that the bus, which be ...

Read More