Novinite.com - Wednesday 3rd January, 2018

US President Donald Trump mocked his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un, saying he had a bigger nuclear button than his, announced the US press.

"North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has just said that the nuclear button is on his desk, I inform him that I also have a nuclear button, but it's much bigger and more powerful than his and my Button works!" , the American president wrote on Twitter.

In a televised address on Monday, Kim said, "The United States is in the reach of our nuclear weapons, and my desk has a constant nuclear button, that's the reality, that's not a threat," said Kim Jong-un, quoted by Reuters.

Copyright (c) Novinite.com. Published with permission via Big News Network news agency