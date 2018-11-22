Thu, 22 Nov 2018

Pyongyang

International

Trump disses last year's WHCD host, might attend next year

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Following this week's announcement by the White House Correspondents' Association, the U.S. President Donald Trump - who ...

South Korea's Kim Jong Yang elected as Interpol president

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - In what came as a huge setback for Russia's efforts at pushing its candidate for ...

Man with bow and arrow in Blacktown takes aim at police

BLACKTOWN, Greater Western Sydney, Australia - A man appeared in the Blacktown Local Court on Wednesday charged with pointing a ...

Bag with cocaine arrives at Sydney airport unaccompanied

SYDNEY, Australia  - A 41-year-old Spanish man appeared in Sydney Central Local Court on Wednesday charged with bringing 4kg of ...

Trump: Saudis say Khashoggi was Muslim Brotherhood member

WASHINGTON DC – Saudi Arabia considers Jamal Khashoggi was an ‘enemy of the state,’ and was a member of the Muslim ...

Suicide bomber strikes Afghan Islamic clerics in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan - In a brazen terror attack targeting Islamic religious scholars in Afghanistan, a suicide bomber blew himself up ...

Business

Wall Street closes modestly ahead, but well off highs

NEW YORK, New York – It was a volatile day for U.S. stocks on Wednesday. At first markets responded to ...

Asian markets put stop to frenzied selling

SYDNEY, Australia – The rout on global markets appeared to be running out of steam on Wednesday, as selling on ...

Saudis and emiratis did deep to combat Yemen crisis

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – The two powerhouse countries in the Gulf, the UAE and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday pledged to ...

Dow plunges over 550 points, turning negative for the year

NEW YORK, U.S. - Extending a pre-Thanksgiving rout, U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, sparked by disappointing earnings from several ...

Several users globally complain of Facebook, Instagram crash

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - Facebook and Instagram users in several parts of the world complained about not being able to access ...

After Bitcoin bloodbath, digital currencies to fall further

NEW YORK, U.S. - In a matter of a week, Bitcoin has lost nearly a third of its value, dropping ...

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

