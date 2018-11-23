Fri, 23 Nov 2018

Pyongyang

International

Britain, EU agree on draft deal on post-Brexit relations

LONDON, U.K. - Following 18 months of tense negotiations, Britain and the European Union have agreed on a draft text ...

Car slams into group of students, killing five in China

BEIJING, China - A car ploughed into a group of students and adults in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, killing five ...

Trump disses last year's WHCD host, might attend next year

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Following this week's announcement by the White House Correspondents' Association, the U.S. President Donald Trump - who ...

South Korea's Kim Jong Yang elected as Interpol president

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - In what came as a huge setback for Russia's efforts at pushing its candidate for ...

Man with bow and arrow in Blacktown takes aim at police

BLACKTOWN, Greater Western Sydney, Australia - A man appeared in the Blacktown Local Court on Wednesday charged with pointing a ...

Bag with cocaine arrives at Sydney airport unaccompanied

SYDNEY, Australia  - A 41-year-old Spanish man appeared in Sydney Central Local Court on Wednesday charged with bringing 4kg of ...

Business

Pressured by multiple scandals, Zuckerberg defends Facebook

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - Gripped with a string of scandals that have impacted not only Facebook shares but also his personal ...

Scores affected by one of the worst Android malware attacks

BERLIN, Germany - A security researcher has unveiled what is being dubbed as one of the worst Android malware attacks ...

European retailer Kingfisher set to exit three key markets

PARIS, France - In a move that is refocussing the company's growth towards its main businesses in Ireland, Britain and ...

Apple expands AI hiring spree, acquires startup Silk Labs

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - In a move that has further emphasized the iPhone maker Apple's AI-centric hiring spree this year, the ...

IKEA unveils global transformation plan, will chop workforce

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - The Swedish furniture retail giant IKEA has announced plans to reduce 7,500 jobs over the next couple ...

Asian markets come up with second day of gains

SYDNEY, Australia – Stock markets around Asia were broadly higher on Thursday, in light trading ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday ...

The Tree of Wooden Clogs (L'Albero degli zoccoli) [Blu-Ray]
Tree of Wooden Clogs

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

