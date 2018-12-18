Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
MOGADISHU, Somalia - The U.S. Military broke its previous record of the number of airstrikes conducted in Somalia targeting the ...
ATHENS, Greece - In an incident that has been denounced across Greece as an "attack on democracy," a powerful bomb ...
BRUSSELS, Belgium - Days after more than 150 countries, including Belgium backed a United Nations Migration pact, the Belgian capital ...
PYONGYANG, North Korea - Months after touting a historic breakthrough in peace talks with North Korea, the U.S. President Donald ...
PARIS, France - Paying no heed to calls by the French government, which urged the Yellow Vest protesters to refrain ...
JAKARTA, Indonesia - One of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia's Sulawesi Island - Mount Soputan erupted twice in a ...
CALIFORNIA, U.S. - After investors pumped in more funds into the U.S. gaming startup Niantic last year, the developer behind ...
ZURICH, Switzerland - In a bid to reduce costs and focus on areas like automation, the Swiss engineering group ABB ...
LONDON, U.K. - In a bid to ward off the threat from Brexit, Britain's biggest car maker Jaguar Land Rover ...
SAN JOSE, California - Google Hudson Square is coming to New York City, with an attaching price tag of more ...
CALIFORNIA, U.S. - In yet another data breach, Facebook has revealed that a software bug caused photos of millions of ...
KATHMANDU, Nepal - In a further blow to India's currency, which has been in a downward spiral in recent years, ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...Read More