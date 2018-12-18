New York [USA], Dec 18 (ANI): The United Nations (UN) has condemned the "gross violation of human rights" in North Korea in a resolution that was passed by the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday (local time).

The North Korean envoy to the UN, Kim Song, strongly refuted all allegations and labelled them as "most despicable false words" that have been spread by criminal defectors, according to Yonhap News Agency.

North Korea targeted Japan, one of the writers of the resolution while saying, "My delegation expresses deep concern and surprise to the fact that criminal state Japan, which committed A-class crimes against humanity, such as kidnapping and forced drafting under sexual slavery in the past, is talking about human rights issue in the DPRK instead of liquidation of its dirty human rights record and official apology and compensation to victims."

Meanwhile, the passed resolution "encourages" the UN Security Council to "take appropriate action to ensure accountability" from the nation, while calling for sanctions on individuals "who appear to be most responsible for human rights violations". The council has, since 2014, called for these measures against North Korea. (ANI)