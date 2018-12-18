1. Clock ticks toward potential Friday shutdown

US President Donald Trump and Congressional Democrats appeared no closer to reaching a government budget deal by December 21 - with Trump still insisting Congress include $5bn for a border wall between the US and Mexico.

2. Jeremy Corbyn tables no-confidence motion, but what does it mean for Theresa May?

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has tabled a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May, as he seeks to pile the pressure on the prime minister following delays to the Brexit deal vote.

3. Salvadoran woman charged with murder over premature death freed

Imelda Cortez, a 20-year-old Salvadoran rape victim originally charged with murder after giving birth prematurely in a toilet, leaves court after being acquitted.

4. North Korea commemorate Kim Jong Il on death anniversary

North Koreans marked the seventh anniversary of the death of late leader Kim Jong Il with visits to statues and vows of loyalty to his son, Kim Jong Un.

5. These are the 2018 words of the year according to several dictionaries

"Justice" is Merriam-Webster's 2018 word of the year.