Tue, 18 Dec 2018

Pyongyang

International

Over 60 Al Shabaab militants killed in U.S. airstrikes in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia - The U.S. Military broke its previous record of the number of airstrikes conducted in Somalia targeting the ...

Bomb explodes outside Greek media office, wrecking major damage

ATHENS, Greece - In an incident that has been denounced across Greece as an "attack on democracy," a powerful bomb ...

UN migration pact sparks massive protest, clashes in Brussels

BRUSSELS, Belgium - Days after more than 150 countries, including Belgium backed a United Nations Migration pact, the Belgian capital ...

North Korea threatens to block denuclearization over U.S. sanctions

PYONGYANG, North Korea - Months after touting a historic breakthrough in peace talks with North Korea, the U.S. President Donald ...

Macron's popularity sinks as Yellow Vest continue to protest

PARIS, France - Paying no heed to calls by the French government, which urged the Yellow Vest protesters to refrain ...

Indonesia's Mount Soputan erupts twice, sends thick ash into the sky

JAKARTA, Indonesia - One of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia's Sulawesi Island - Mount Soputan erupted twice in a ...

Business

Pokemon Go maker's latest round of funding takes its value higher

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - After investors pumped in more funds into the U.S. gaming startup Niantic last year, the developer behind ...

Swiss group ABB to sell its power grids division to Japan's Hitachi

ZURICH, Switzerland - In a bid to reduce costs and focus on areas like automation, the Swiss engineering group ABB ...

Jaguar Land Rover plans layoffs to combat Brexit, falling sales

LONDON, U.K. - In a bid to ward off the threat from Brexit, Britain's biggest car maker Jaguar Land Rover ...

Google to bring thousands of new jobs to New York City

SAN JOSE, California - Google Hudson Square is coming to New York City, with an attaching price tag of more ...

Another software bug, another data breach hits Facebook

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - In yet another data breach, Facebook has revealed that a software bug caused photos of millions of ...

Indian rupees will soon no longer be accepted in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal - In a further blow to India's currency, which has been in a downward spiral in recent years, ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

