NEW YORK, New York - The 17-year old conflict in Afghanistan could at last be approaching an end, according to ...
WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump wished good luck to his former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Tuesday, ...
MOGADISHU, Somalia - The U.S. Military broke its previous record of the number of airstrikes conducted in Somalia targeting the ...
ATHENS, Greece - In an incident that has been denounced across Greece as an "attack on democracy," a powerful bomb ...
BRUSSELS, Belgium - Days after more than 150 countries, including Belgium backed a United Nations Migration pact, the Belgian capital ...
PYONGYANG, North Korea - Months after touting a historic breakthrough in peace talks with North Korea, the U.S. President Donald ...
LONDON, U.K. - Ten years after halting flights to Pakistan over an attack, which was one of the most high-profile ...
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - The Malaysian government filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs, blaming the U.S. investment bank of making ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks bounced Tuesday after relentless losses over the previous two trading days. Many of ...
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Malaysia has just filed a criminal case against Goldman Sachs for alleged money laundering and corruption ...
VALBONNE, France - On Monday, Chinese firm Ocumension Technologies and French-based company Nicox confirmed A partnership in creating a new type ...
CALIFORNIA, U.S. - After investors pumped in more funds into the U.S. gaming startup Niantic last year, the developer behind ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...Read More