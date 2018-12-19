Wed, 19 Dec 2018

Pyongyang

International

Seventeen-year old conflict in Afghanistan could be ending

NEW YORK, New York - The 17-year old conflict in Afghanistan could at last be approaching an end, according to ...

Trump weighs in on Flynn sentencing

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump wished good luck to his former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Tuesday, ...

Over 60 Al Shabaab militants killed in U.S. airstrikes in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia - The U.S. Military broke its previous record of the number of airstrikes conducted in Somalia targeting the ...

Bomb explodes outside Greek media office, wrecking major damage

ATHENS, Greece - In an incident that has been denounced across Greece as an "attack on democracy," a powerful bomb ...

UN migration pact sparks massive protest, clashes in Brussels

BRUSSELS, Belgium - Days after more than 150 countries, including Belgium backed a United Nations Migration pact, the Belgian capital ...

North Korea threatens to block denuclearization over U.S. sanctions

PYONGYANG, North Korea - Months after touting a historic breakthrough in peace talks with North Korea, the U.S. President Donald ...

British Airways set to resume flights to Pakistan next year

LONDON, U.K. - Ten years after halting flights to Pakistan over an attack, which was one of the most high-profile ...

Malaysia files damaging criminal charges against Goldman Sachs

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - The Malaysian government filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs, blaming the U.S. investment bank of making ...

Wall Street finishes day on high note

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks bounced Tuesday after relentless losses over the previous two trading days. Many of ...

Chinese Firm partners with Nicox to develop glaucoma drug

VALBONNE, France - On Monday, Chinese firm Ocumension Technologies and French-based company Nicox confirmed A partnership in creating a new type ...

Pokemon Go maker's latest round of funding takes its value higher

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - After investors pumped in more funds into the U.S. gaming startup Niantic last year, the developer behind ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

