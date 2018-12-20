Thu, 20 Dec 2018

Pyongyang

International

U.S. defence officials mull plans to withdraw troops from Syria

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Months after the U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to pull troops from Syria, now, U.S. defence officials ...

USA to aid $10.6B aid Central America, Southern Mexico with $10.6B

MEXICO CITY, Mexico-- The United States has pledged billions of dollars to help in the development of Central America as ...

New York AG seeks to bar Trump from serving on boards of charities

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to shut down his controversial charitable foundation, amidst allegations of ...

Seventeen-year old conflict in Afghanistan could be ending

NEW YORK, New York - The 17-year old conflict in Afghanistan could at last be approaching an end, according to ...

Trump weighs in on Flynn sentencing

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump wished good luck to his former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Tuesday, ...

Over 60 Al Shabaab militants killed in U.S. airstrikes in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia - The U.S. Military broke its previous record of the number of airstrikes conducted in Somalia targeting the ...

Business

Volvo agrees to sell part of WirelessCar to Volkswagen

BERLIN, Germany - In a deal worth 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($121.5 million), the Swedish truck maker Volvo has announced ...

North Korea warns citizens of 'negative impact' from mobile phones

PYONGYANG, North Korea - In an unusual move, the authoritarian government in North Korea has sought to warn its citizens ...

Has Google shut down its controversial Project Dragonfly?

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - Google's secretive plan to build a search engine that would comply with Chinese censorship - as part ...

Twitter shares tumble over suspected state sponsored hacking

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - Twitter found itself in a tough spot this week after revealing that it had recorded "unusual activity" ...

Les Moonves denied huge $120 million severance package by CBS

NEW YORK, U.S. - The U.S. broadcaster CBS has announced that it would not be paying the company's former boss ...

Taxis and private-hire cars to use bus stops and lanes

SINGAPORE, Singapore - Taxi drivers and private-hire drivers in Singapore could be allowed to drop off and pick up passengers ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

