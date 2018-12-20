Thu, 20 Dec 2018

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
-3
Pyongyang

International

Section
U.S. defence officials mull plans to withdraw troops from Syria

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Months after the U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to pull troops from Syria, now, U.S. defence officials ...

USA to aid $10.6B aid Central America, Southern Mexico with $10.6B

MEXICO CITY, Mexico-- The United States has pledged billions of dollars to help in the development of Central America as ...

New York AG seeks to bar Trump from serving on boards of charities

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to shut down his controversial charitable foundation, amidst allegations of ...

Seventeen-year old conflict in Afghanistan could be ending

NEW YORK, New York - The 17-year old conflict in Afghanistan could at last be approaching an end, according to ...

Trump weighs in on Flynn sentencing

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump wished good luck to his former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Tuesday, ...

Over 60 Al Shabaab militants killed in U.S. airstrikes in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia - The U.S. Military broke its previous record of the number of airstrikes conducted in Somalia targeting the ...

Business

Section
Les Moonves denied huge $120 million severance package by CBS

NEW YORK, U.S. - The U.S. broadcaster CBS has announced that it would not be paying the company's former boss ...

Taxis and private-hire cars to use bus stops and lanes

SINGAPORE, Singapore - Taxi drivers and private-hire drivers in Singapore could be allowed to drop off and pick up passengers ...

British Airways set to resume flights to Pakistan next year

LONDON, U.K. - Ten years after halting flights to Pakistan over an attack, which was one of the most high-profile ...

Malaysia files damaging criminal charges against Goldman Sachs

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - The Malaysian government filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs, blaming the U.S. investment bank of making ...

Wall Street finishes day on high note

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks bounced Tuesday after relentless losses over the previous two trading days. Many of ...

1MDB from Malaysia files criminal charges against Goldman Sachs

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Malaysia has just filed a criminal case against Goldman Sachs for alleged money laundering and corruption ...

Movie Review

Annihilation [Blu-Ray]

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

Read More