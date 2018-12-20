PYONGYANG, North Korea - In an unusual move, the authoritarian government in North Korea has sought to warn its citizens over what it called the "negative impact" from mobile phones.

The North Korean regime that has maintained a tight grip on communications for decades, is now slowly allowing more communications technology as the country's leader Kim Jong Un attempts to boost the country's economy.

Since 2008, when North Korea rolled out tightly controlled cell networks for communication within the country, no ordinary citizen has been allowed to connect by phone or internet to the outside world.

According to a recent report on censorship and human rights in North Korea, the U.S. State Department had revealed that several North Korea security agencies police communications devices.

These security agencies reportedly conduct random inspections of computers, phones, and other devices for banned foreign media or the capability of these devices to receive international signals.

The State Department had pointed out in its report, "North Koreans caught with illicit entertainment items such as DVDs, CDs, and USBs are at a minimum sent to prison camps and, in extreme cases, may face public execution."

Further, estimates released by certain agencies believe that there are currently an estimated 3 million subscribers in North Korea.

Estimates released by South Korean officials claim that there are about 6 million mobile phones in North Korea.

Now, as the country faces a proliferation of both legal and illegal communications devices, North Korea's main state newspaper sought to warn citizens of the "negative impact" from mobile phones use around the world.

In an article published on Tuesday, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper cited cases from around the world to urge citizens to be aware of the dangers of mobile phones.

The report cited a ban on phones in classrooms in France and other reports of technology-enabled cheating in India.

It argued that mobile devices were spreading decadent and reactionary ideological culture," and wrote, "Erotic notices, fictions and videos, as well as violent electronic games, are spreading through the mobile phones without limits."

The newspaper concluded, "This means that mobile phones are used as tools to instil unhealthy ideas in minors."

The warning by North Korea comes at a time when the country is facing increased smuggling of Chinese communications devices.

These devices, reportedly smuggled by some North Koreans living along the border, allow people to make international calls.

Human rights activists have warned that North Koreans caught with illicit phones risk being sent to harsh prison camps for which, the country has faced widespread international criticism.

Earlier this month, a report by the 38 North website, which monitors North Korea revealed that the country's state media recently broadcast reports of the first outdoor Wi-Fi network in downtown Pyongyang.