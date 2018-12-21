North Korea refuses U.S. proposition of unilateral denuclearization

PYONGYANG, North Korea - In June this year, when the U.S. President Donald Trump held a historic first ever meeting with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore - both the leaders ended hostilities and vowed to work towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Over the last seven months, both the countries have engaged in multiple rounds of talks, exchanging plans and implementing few of the promises made when the two sides met for the first time in June.

Yet, the bigger goal of denuclearization has remained unattained, with both sides making non-negotiable demands of each other.

The U.S. wants North Korea to completely abandon its nuclear program and do away with its highly sophisticated arsenal of missiles and weapons.

However, North Korea has repeatedly demanded relief from the crippling economic sanctions before it takes any steps towards dismantling its nuclear weapons program - which the reclusive nation took decades to build and perfect.

With diplomatic talks hitting a hard corner, recent actions and statements made by both the countries have indicated that neither the U.S., nor North Korea is willing to move past the disagreement.

Earlier this month, sensing North Korea's unwillingness to comprise and resolve the deadlocked talks, the U.S. sought to pressurize the country with further sanctions.

The U.S. State Department said that it was introducing sanctions on North Korea's Security Minister Jong Kyong-thaek, its Propaganda Official Pak Kwang-ho and the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's top aide and right-hand man - Choe Ryong-hae over human rights abuses.

The State Department vowed to seize the U.S. assets of all the three top North Korean officials with immediately effect - an action that experts said could cause irreversible damage to the recent thaw in diplomatic ties.

Refusing to buckle under pressure, North Korea expressed "shock and indignation" at the move, which it labelled "the greatest U.S. miscalculation."

The North Korean Foreign Ministry warned that if the U.S. administration believes that heightened sanctions and pressure would force Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons, "it will count as (its) greatest miscalculation, and it will block the path to denuclearization on the Korean peninsula forever - a result desired by no one."

Diplomacy forgotten, hostilities return

On Thursday, North Korea ramped up its criticism of Washington's handling of the entire denuclearization saga, lambasting the Trump-led administration for expecting Pyongyang to give up its nukes unilaterally.

Over the last seven month, North Korea has insisted that it would not agree to a unilateral denuclearization, often clarifying this prerequisite subtly, and at other times, repeating the statement angrily.

However, North Korea's clarification on Thursday came as a reminder of its unforgiving, hostile and threatening methods it employed previously, to get its message across.

Reiterating its traditional stance on denuclearization, North Korea said that it will never unilaterally give up its nuclear weapons unless the U.S. removes its nuclear threat first.

North Korea also alleged in its statement that the U.S. had misled the world about what had been agreed on behind closed doors in Singapore.

The statement said, "The United States must now recognize the accurate meaning of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and especially, must study geography. When we talk about the Korean Peninsula, it includes the territory of our republic and also the entire region of (South Korea) where the United States has placed its invasive force, including nuclear weapons."

North Korea mockingly sought to explain to the U.S., "When we talk about the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, it means the removal of all sources of nuclear threat, not only from the South and North but also from areas neighboring the Korean Peninsula."

The country blamed the U.S. for driving the post-summit talks into an impasse.

While North's statement made it clear that the country had no intentions to return to the negotiation table anytime soon, it ended the possibility of negotiations or talks all together, unless Washington offers to do exactly what it is expecting off Pyongyang - dismantle its nuclear arsenal.

Meanwhile, North Korea has also suggested that it would also demand that the U.S. withdraw or significantly reduce the number of American troops stationed in South Korea - in return for a disarmament deal.

Currently, there are 28,500 American troops stationed in South Korea.