Fri, 21 Dec 2018

Pyongyang

International

North Korea refuses U.S. proposition of unilateral denuclearization

PYONGYANG, North Korea - In June this year, when the U.S. President Donald Trump held a historic first ever meeting ...

Denmark plans to send foreign criminals to deserted island

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - The Denmark government has arranged funding for a plan to send foreign criminals to a tiny Island ...

Putin warns US about the costs of nuclear treaty withdrawal

MOSCOW, Russia -  During his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday, Russian  President Vladimir Putin has said that the ...

China tells the world: We pose no threat to any country

BEIJING, China - China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, the country's President Xi Jinping delivered a key speech on ...

Media hatred in many areas of society increased in 2018: RSF

PARIS, France - With 80 professional journalists, media workers and citizen journalists killed on the job so far this year ...

Has Google shut down its controversial Project Dragonfly?

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - Google's secretive plan to build a search engine that would comply with Chinese censorship - as part ...

Business

NASA reveals it is probing a major security breach since October 23

WASHINGTON, U.S. - At a time when the world's largest economy is intensifying its crackdown on government-sponsored cyber espionage, lambasting ...

Best places for startups in the US revealed

Startup Genome and Inc. Magazine has listed the best places for business in America, also called the Surge Cities. The ...

Trump's extra tariffs on Chinese imports forced retailers to buy binge

CHICAGO, Illinois - Amy Magnus, director of Customs Affairs & Compliance, says she has never seen retailers hoarding a great ...

Technology stocks fare worst as U.S. stocks plummet again

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell heavily on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve increased official interest rates by ...

Federal Reserve defies Trump and hikes rates, shares sink

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Defying calls by the U.S. President Donald Trump to hold off on further increases, the Federal Reserve ...

Volvo agrees to sell part of WirelessCar to Volkswagen

BERLIN, Germany - In a deal worth 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($121.5 million), the Swedish truck maker Volvo has announced ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

