Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 21 (ANI): North Korea will not give up nuclear weapons until the United States eliminates its own "nuclear threat."

CNN cited North Korean state-owned news agency KCNA which published a commentary stating, "The proper definition of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is completely eliminating the American nuclear threat to North Korea before eliminating our nuclear capability."

The two nations have been in a deadlock over the negotiation of the denuclearisation of Korean peninsula.

The piece published in KCNA also hinted at a possible hindrance in the talks which is the US military assets based in South Korea and the protection of South Korea under the US nuclear umbrella.

During the first-ever summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump at Singapore in June, the two leaders had agreed to work towards the denuclearisation of the communist country.

However, negotiations have gone off track since then owing to Pyongyang's apparent continuation of nuclear tests, putting a question mark over its commitment to giving up nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. (ANI)