TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The Iranian national football team's coach Carlos Queiroz reckons his teams first match in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 against Yemen will be a key match in the tournament. - Sports news - Team Melli will start the campaign with a match against Yemen on January 7 in Group D at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

"It's a great honor to see the Iranian media along with us in Doha, Qatar. I warmly welcome all Iranian reporters. Also, I want to thank the Qatar football federation for their hospitality. We were in Iran if we had not invited here," Queiroz told reporters.

"We are fully ready for the AFC Asian Cup and believe in our abilities. Now, we are focusing on our first match against Yemen. It will be the most important match for us. After this match, we will think about Vietnam and Iraq matches," the former Real Madrid coach added.

"Undoubtedly, our dream is to reach to the final four. Defending champion Australia, Japan and South Korea will most likely qualify for the semifinals and Iran, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and China have to fight to advance to the semis as the fourth team," Queiroz said.

The 2019 AFC Asian Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates from January 5 to February 1.