JAKARTA, Indonesia - Once more at Christmas, a tsunami has struck the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra. The eruption ...
WASHINGTON, U.S. - After failing to sign a budget deal on Friday, Congressional leaders returned to The Capitol on Saturday, ...
MOGADISHU, Somalia - Days after suffering heavy losses in an unrelenting, two-day attack led by the U.S. Military in Somalia, ...
Shaun Attwood was born in Cheshire, England and at a young age became a highly successful British immigrant to America who ...
WASHINGTON, U.S. - The U.S. Supreme Court handed the country's President Donald Trump another legal rejection in his bid to ...
PRAGUE, Czech Republic - A disastrous methane explosion that occurred at a coal mine in the Czech Republic on Friday, ...
BEIJING, China - As part of its ambitious Hongyun project that was unveiled in September 2016, China announced the successful ...
WASHINGTON, U.S. - Websites offering sinister hacking services to help clients target a rival through a cyberattack were unmasked and ...
NEW YORK, New York - The freefall on U.S. stock markets continued to surge on Friday, with major indices falling ...
CALIFORNIA, U.S. - Mired in a string of scandals, most related to its handling of personal user data, Facebook has ...
LONDON, U.K. - In a deal that will lead to the creation of a medical superpower, British pharmaceuticals giant GlaxoSmithKline ...
NECKARSUIM, Germany - The German grocery supermarket chain Kaufland is to ban Unilever products from the shelves of its supermarkets ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...Read More