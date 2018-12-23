Sun, 23 Dec 2018

Pyongyang

International

Agency assured people there was no risk of a tsunami, before it struck

JAKARTA, Indonesia - Once more at Christmas, a tsunami has struck the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra. The eruption ...

Shutdown Stalemate: No breakthrough in standoff on Trump's border wall

WASHINGTON, U.S. - After failing to sign a budget deal on Friday, Congressional leaders returned to The Capitol on Saturday, ...

Al Shabaab terrorizes Somalia: Twin bombing targets President's palace

MOGADISHU, Somalia - Days after suffering heavy losses in an unrelenting, two-day attack led by the U.S. Military in Somalia, ...

Recollections of former Arizona ecstasy king

Shaun Attwood was born in Cheshire, England and at a young age became a highly successful British immigrant to America who ...

Trump's asylum ban on illegal migrants rejected by the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, U.S. - The U.S. Supreme Court handed the country's President Donald Trump another legal rejection in his bid to ...

Over a dozen miners killed in the methane explosion in Czech Republic

PRAGUE, Czech Republic - A disastrous methane explosion that occurred at a coal mine in the Czech Republic on Friday, ...

Business

China's first communication satellite for broadband launches

BEIJING, China - As part of its ambitious Hongyun project that was unveiled in September 2016, China announced the successful ...

FBI seizes 15 high-profile sites offering cyberattacks-on-hire

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Websites offering sinister hacking services to help clients target a rival through a cyberattack were unmasked and ...

Another dismal day on Wall Street Friday puts end to ugly week

NEW YORK, New York - The freefall on U.S. stock markets continued to surge on Friday, with major indices falling ...

Facebook admits allowing firms access to read, delete user messages

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - Mired in a string of scandals, most related to its handling of personal user data, Facebook has ...

GSK and Pfizer, world's two largest pharmaceutical companies enter JV

LONDON, U.K. - In a deal that will lead to the creation of a medical superpower, British pharmaceuticals giant GlaxoSmithKline ...

German retailer Kaufland and consumer giant Unilever at loggerheads

NECKARSUIM, Germany  - The German grocery supermarket chain Kaufland is to ban Unilever products from the shelves of its supermarkets ...

Stalker [Blu-Ray]

