Mon, 24 Dec 2018

Pyongyang

International

Anak Krakatau continues to erupt, triggers fears of a second tsunami

JAKARTA, Indonesia - Volcanic activity at Indonesia's Anak Krakatau continued on Sunday, a day after an eruption triggered a devastating ...

SpaceX rocket carrying U.S. military satellite takes off from Florida

FLORIDA, U.S. - Marking its first national security space mission for the U.S., SpaceX launched a rocket on Sunday, carrying ...

U.S. president wants Mattis to go two months early, names replacement

WASHINGTON DC - Despite copping flak over the resignation of U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis, President Donald Trump has defied critics by ...

New Italian government measures agreed with EU passed by Senate

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The Italian Senate on Sunday passed a revised 2019 budget agreed after a tense standoff with Brussels ...

Migrants on board boats stranded off Spanish coast rescued

GENEVA, Switzerland - A massive sea swell off the coast of Spain has struck at least six vessels carrying migrants. Many ...

Agency assured people there was no risk of a tsunami, before it struck

JAKARTA, Indonesia - Once more at Christmas, a tsunami has struck the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra. The eruption ...

Business

Many governments now shunning Huawei products

The Chinese telecommunications company Huawei is under scrutiny around the globe over concerns that its close ties with the Chinese ...

China's first communication satellite for broadband launches

BEIJING, China - As part of its ambitious Hongyun project that was unveiled in September 2016, China announced the successful ...

FBI seizes 15 high-profile sites offering cyberattacks-on-hire

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Websites offering sinister hacking services to help clients target a rival through a cyberattack were unmasked and ...

Another dismal day on Wall Street Friday puts end to ugly week

NEW YORK, New York - The freefall on U.S. stock markets continued to surge on Friday, with major indices falling ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

