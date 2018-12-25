Tue, 25 Dec 2018

Pyongyang

International

Dozens killed in attack on Afghan government building in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan - Less than a week after the security situation in Afghanistan was drawn into global focus following the ...

Volcanic eruption on Mount Etna in Sicily causes quake

SICILY, Italy, - The most active, and highest volcano in all of Europe erupted on Monday causing a 3.3 magnitude ...

Anak Krakatau continues to erupt, triggers fears of a second tsunami

JAKARTA, Indonesia - Volcanic activity at Indonesia's Anak Krakatau continued on Sunday, a day after an eruption triggered a devastating ...

SpaceX rocket carrying U.S. military satellite takes off from Florida

FLORIDA, U.S. - Marking its first national security space mission for the U.S., SpaceX launched a rocket on Sunday, carrying ...

U.S. president wants Mattis to go two months early, names replacement

WASHINGTON DC - Despite copping flak over the resignation of U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis, President Donald Trump has defied critics by ...

New Italian government measures agreed with EU passed by Senate

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The Italian Senate on Sunday passed a revised 2019 budget agreed after a tense standoff with Brussels ...

Royal Bank of Scotland seeks German banking license

BERLIN, Germany - With the uncertainty over the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union growing, now the state-owned ...

Christmas Eve sell-off spells gloom on Wall St

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks plunged again on Christmas Eve causing major falls in all the indices, for ...

Many governments now shunning Huawei products

The Chinese telecommunications company Huawei is under scrutiny around the globe over concerns that its close ties with the Chinese ...

China's first communication satellite for broadband launches

BEIJING, China - As part of its ambitious Hongyun project that was unveiled in September 2016, China announced the successful ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

