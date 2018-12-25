Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 25 (ANI): A United States court has ordered North Korea to pay USD 500 to the family of the student who died after he was arrested for theft in the country in 2016.

A 22-year-old Otta Warmbier was on a guided tour in the South-Asian Communist nation in January 2016. During the tour, Warmbrier was arrested for trying to steal a poster from a restricted portion of a building to which he later confessed during a televised conference, reported Sputnik International.

"North Korea is liable for the torture, hostage taking, and extrajudicial killing of Otto Warmbier, and the injuries to his mother and father, Fred and Cindy Warmbier," the court noted.

During his trial in Pyongyang, Warmbier was found guilty of committing "hostile act" and was sentenced to 15 years of hard labour. (ANI)