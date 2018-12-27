Thu, 27 Dec 2018

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
-14
Pyongyang

International

Section
Putin touts Russia's new strategic weapon: Avangard system

MOSCOW, Russia - Months after unveiling a new generation of "invincible weaponry," the Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the successful ...

Koreas hold symbolic groundbreaking ceremony linking railroads

SEOUL, South Korea - Marking the start of an ambitious project to reconnect rail and road links severed since the ...

Trump and wife touch down in Baghdad on historic Boxing Day visit

BAGHDAD, Iraq - U.S. President Donald Trump and the first lady made a surprise visit to Iraq on Boxing Day. ...

New ISIS-inspired terror cell busted in multi-city raids in India

NEW DELHI, India - In a major operation headed by India's anti-terror agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a terror ...

Sicily jolted by 4.8 magnitude quake from Mount Etna volcano

SICILY, Italy - Less than 48 hours after Europe's most active volcano, Mount Etna in Sicily, erupted violently after more ...

China scare: Hijacked bus crashes into crowd killing eight in Fujian

FUJIAN, China - In an incident that caused panic in southeast China on Tuesday, a knife-wielding man hijacked a bus ...

Business

Section
Wall Street in dramatic rebound, Dow Jones makes historic one day gain

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks soared on Wednesday, rebounding after eight days of relentless losses which saw most ...

US Treasury Secretary Receives Confidence of US President

WASHINGTON, United States - On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump gave the floor to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin even ...

German Industries View Trump & Brexit as Two Big Threats to Economy

BERLIN, Germany - German businesses expressed in a survey conducted by Reuters that the two biggest risks to the country’s ...

Thailand Announces Legalization of Medical Marijuana

BANGKOK, Thailand - Thailand’s 80-year ban on marijuana was finally lifted on Tuesday as the government has finally allowed the ...

Ofo Under Pressure From Customers Wanting Refund

BEIJING, China-- Ofo, known for providing bikes to trendy young people in China, faces a backlash among the multitude of ...

European Stocks Dive Further Down As Unrest In Economic Climate Contin

LONDON UK - Right before the start of the holidays, European shares took a downward plunge on Monday due to ...

Movie Review

Saving Private Ryan [Blu-Ray]

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

Read More