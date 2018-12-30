Resettlement agency hacking: Data of 997 North Korean defectors stolen

SEOUL, South Korea - The South Korean Unification Ministry has revealed that a state-run resettlement agency in the country had suffered a major data breach, which led to the personal data of nearly 1,000 North Korean defectors being stolen.

According to the Ministry, the computer network of an agency called the Hana center, in North Gyeongsang province of the southern city of Gumi had been infected with malicious software.

Unknown hackers reportedly gained access to the database of the agency and stole the names, birth dates and addresses of 997 North Korean defectors who had escaped to the South.

Addressing reporters, an official of the South Korean Unification Ministry said, "The malware was planted through emails sent to the Hana center email account by an internal address."

So far, South Korea has refused to comment on whether any North Koreans were believed to be behind the hack, or what the motive might have been.

The Unification Ministry has pointed out that a police investigation has been launched and that the probe is focussed on determining who was behind the cyberattack.

The Ministry official said, "We're sorry this has happened and will make efforts to prevent it from recurring."

The Unification Ministry said that it was now notifying the affected defectors.

According to reports, the Gumi-based Hana center is among the 25 agencies run by the South Korean Unification Ministry.

These agencies help about 32,000 North Korean defectors get jobs, medical and legal support, in a bid to assist them in adjusting to life in the democratic South.

North Korea views these defectors as a source of shame for having fled poverty and political oppression and often refers to them in state-run media as "human scum."

Pyongyang also accuses South Korean spies of kidnapping some North Koreans who defect from the country.

Previously, North Korean hackers have faced accusations of cyberattacks on South Korean state agencies and businesses.

Last year, North Korea stole classified documents from the Souths defense ministry and a shipbuilder.

Further, a cyberattack that caused a cryptocurrency exchange to file for bankruptcy too was linked to the North.

On Friday, the South Korean Unification Ministry said that the hacking of Hana center was the first large-scale information leak involving North Korean defectors.

In a statement, Sokeel Park, South Korea Country Director for Liberty in North Korea, an international NGO that assists North Korean defectors, said that this hack will make other defectors feel less safe living in South Korea.