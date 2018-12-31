Crowds of tourists stared in awe at the towering pyramids of Giza near Cairo on Saturday undaunted by a nearby bomb attack a day earlier that killed holidaymakers from Vietnam.

A roadside bombing claimed the lives of three tourists and their Egyptian guide on Friday when it ripped through the bus they were on as it travelled near the world-famous attraction.

The attack comes as Egypt's vital tourism sector has begun to recover after years of instability and jihadist violence that scared visitors away.

"I think terrorism can strike anywhere in the world," Somand Yang from South Korea told AFP.

"You have to be careful but it is also like luck."

Security forces guarded the entrance to the sprawling site and Yang, 32, said she had no qualms about visiting.

"Lightning never strikes twice in the same place. So I figured it will be even safer today," she said.