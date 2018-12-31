Mon, 31 Dec 2018

Pyongyang

International

Tropical storm sweeps through Philippines after strong undersea quake

MANILA, Philippines - Philippines witnessed two disasters on Saturday, after a strong undersea earthquake first struck off the southern part ...

Canadian Citizen Detained in China has returned home

MONTREAL, Canada - A Canadian citizen who was apprehended in China early this month has been released from custody and ...

4 dead after bus tour blast near Giza pyramids, Egypt

GIZA, Egypt- A bus carrying 14 Vietnam tourists hit a bomb that was hidden beside a wall on Marioutiya Street. ...

Mobile internet services suspended for Bangladesh national election

DHAKA, Bangladesh - In a bid to tackle propaganda ahead of Sunday's national election in the country, the telecoms regulator ...

Army of cops to blanked NYC Times Square during NYE celebrations

NEW YORK, U.S. - The New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in New York ...

Egypt tourist bus carrying Vietnamese tourists bombed, four killed

CAIRO, Egypt - In a shocking incident, a tourist bus carrying Vietnamese tourists was struck by a roadside bomb in ...

Business

Former POTUS, FLOTUS named America's most admired man and woman

WASHINGTON, U.S. - In an annual poll that is being carried out since 1946, the former first couple - Barack ...

It is more profitable for Singaporeans to buy property overseas

SINGAPORE, Singapore - It is a more enticing option for Singaporeans to invest in properties overseas than to invest in ...

Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert submits bid in effort to save the company

ILLINOIS, United States - Department store chain Sears has won an amnesty from liquidation after its chairman, Eddie Lampert made ...

Sales-practices scandal: Wells Fargo to settle with U.S. states

NEW YORK, U.S. - In a bid to resolve investigations into certain dubious practices at the bank, Wells Fargo has ...

Resettlement agency hacking: Data of 997 North Korean defectors stolen

SEOUL, South Korea - The South Korean Unification Ministry has revealed that a state-run resettlement agency in the country had ...

U.S. stocks join overseas markets in calling halt to sell-offs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finished ahead for the week, but mixed to down slightly on the day ...

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

