Mon, 31 Dec 2018

Pyongyang

International

Kim Jong Un sends letter to Seoul, vows to discuss denuclearization

PYONGYANG, North Korea - The North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un has addressed a rare letter to Seoul, expressing his ...

Sheikh Hasina secures new term as Bangladesh Prime Minister

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Bangladesh's Election Commission has announced that the country's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina has secured her third consecutive ...

As U.S.-Russia ties worsen, Putin sends friendly message to Trump

MOSCOW, Russia - At the end of a year when ties between U.S. and Russia got more turbulent that ever ...

40 militants killed in security raids in Egypt after Giza bus bombing

CAIRO, Egypt - A day after a roadside bomb struck a tourist bus and killed four people in Egypt, the ...

Dismemberment of Khashoggi's body took half-an-hour, book reveals

ISTANBUL, Turkey - Three prominent Istanbul-based journalists who have covered the killing of Jamal Khasoggi have published a book which ...

Trump undermined negotiations with Taliban, says McChrystal

WASHINGTON DC - The former commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan says the withdrawal of American troops from the country will ...

Business

General Motors overtakes Nissan as largest Mexican automaker

DETROIT, Michigan - General Motors will finish this year as the largest producer and exporter of automobiles in Mexico. It will be ...

Former POTUS, FLOTUS named America's most admired man and woman

WASHINGTON, U.S. - In an annual poll that is being carried out since 1946, the former first couple - Barack ...

It is more profitable for Singaporeans to buy property overseas

SINGAPORE, Singapore - It is a more enticing option for Singaporeans to invest in properties overseas than to invest in ...

Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert submits bid in effort to save the company

ILLINOIS, United States - Department store chain Sears has won an amnesty from liquidation after its chairman, Eddie Lampert made ...

Sales-practices scandal: Wells Fargo to settle with U.S. states

NEW YORK, U.S. - In a bid to resolve investigations into certain dubious practices at the bank, Wells Fargo has ...

Resettlement agency hacking: Data of 997 North Korean defectors stolen

SEOUL, South Korea - The South Korean Unification Ministry has revealed that a state-run resettlement agency in the country had ...

Movie Review

The Exterminating Angel (El ngel exterminador) [Blu-Ray]
Exterminating Angel

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

