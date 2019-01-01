Tue, 01 Jan 2019

Pyongyang

International

Lindsey Graham defends Trump's call to withdraw troops from Syria

WASHINGTON, U.S. - One of the most vocal defense hawks in Congress, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, became ...

Kim Jong Un sends letter to Seoul, vows to discuss denuclearization

PYONGYANG, North Korea - The North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un has addressed a rare letter to Seoul, expressing his ...

Sheikh Hasina secures new term as Bangladesh Prime Minister

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Bangladesh's Election Commission has announced that the country's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina has secured her third consecutive ...

As U.S.-Russia ties worsen, Putin sends friendly message to Trump

MOSCOW, Russia - At the end of a year when ties between U.S. and Russia got more turbulent that ever ...

40 militants killed in security raids in Egypt after Giza bus bombing

CAIRO, Egypt - A day after a roadside bomb struck a tourist bus and killed four people in Egypt, the ...

Dismemberment of Khashoggi's body took half-an-hour, book reveals

ISTANBUL, Turkey - Three prominent Istanbul-based journalists who have covered the killing of Jamal Khasoggi have published a book which ...

Business

U.S. stocks farewell 2018 with solid rise

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were in demand on Monday, the final day of trading for what has ...

Iranian and Syrian cooperation could mean big business for Iran

DAMASCUS, Syria - With the civil war nearing an end, and the reign of ISIS and al-Qaeda in the country ...

General Motors overtakes Nissan as largest Mexican automaker

DETROIT, Michigan - General Motors will finish this year as the largest producer and exporter of automobiles in Mexico. It will be ...

Former POTUS, FLOTUS named America's most admired man and woman

WASHINGTON, U.S. - In an annual poll that is being carried out since 1946, the former first couple - Barack ...

It is more profitable for Singaporeans to buy property overseas

SINGAPORE, Singapore - It is a more enticing option for Singaporeans to invest in properties overseas than to invest in ...

Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert submits bid in effort to save the company

ILLINOIS, United States - Department store chain Sears has won an amnesty from liquidation after its chairman, Eddie Lampert made ...

Germany Year Zero (Germania anno zero) [Blu-Ray]

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

