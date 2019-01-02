Wed, 02 Jan 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
-6
Pyongyang

International

Section
Corruption charges will not stop Netanyahu from being prime minister

TEL AVIV Israel - The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will not step down ahead of the forthcoming ...

Manchester multiple stabbings probed by counter-terrorism police

MANCHESTER, U.K. - In a shocking New Year's Eve attack that left three people injured, a knife-wielding man went on ...

Claim: Remains of Jamal Khashoggi in water well of consul's home

A new book has been published in Turkey which not only sheds more light on the slaughter of the prominent ...

Apprehension as Jair Bolsonaro takes over presidency of Brazil

Brazil’s next president Jair Bolsonaro, who took power on Jan. 1, is often called the " Trump of the Tropics ...

Lindsey Graham defends Trump's call to withdraw troops from Syria

WASHINGTON, U.S. - One of the most vocal defense hawks in Congress, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, became ...

Kim Jong Un sends letter to Seoul, vows to discuss denuclearization

PYONGYANG, North Korea - The North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un has addressed a rare letter to Seoul, expressing his ...

Business

Section
Asian markets slump on first trading day of year

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks began the New Year on a negative note with bourses in Asia recording substantial falls on ...

Saudi-owned television channels to undergo shake-up

DUBAI, UAE - Global TV network Al Arabiya, owned by Saudi media operator MBC (Middle East Broadcasting Centre), has undergone a ...

Factory sector in China contracts for first time in more than 2 years

BEIJING, China - The powerhouse of Asia could well be losing steam. China, which has led the region with strong ...

U.S. stocks farewell 2018 with solid rise

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were in demand on Monday, the final day of trading for what has ...

Iranian and Syrian cooperation could mean big business for Iran

DAMASCUS, Syria - With the civil war nearing an end, and the reign of ISIS and al-Qaeda in the country ...

General Motors overtakes Nissan as largest Mexican automaker

DETROIT, Michigan - General Motors will finish this year as the largest producer and exporter of automobiles in Mexico. It will be ...

Movie Review

Tampopo [Blu-Ray]

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

Read More