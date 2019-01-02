1. Baby pulled from the rubble of Russian building

A baby boy has been found alive in the wreckage of a partially collapsed building in Russia's industrial city Magnitogorsk, having spent 35 hours in freezing temperatures.

2. Family of alleged spy in Russia says he's innocent

A retired US Marine detained by Russia on spying charges was visiting Moscow for a wedding and is innocent, his family said on Tuesday.

3. UK police treating Manchester stabbing attack as terrorist investigation

British counter-terrorism police are investigating an attack by a man armed with a kitchen knife at Manchester Victoria train station that injured three people, including a police officer, on New Year's Eve.

4. North Korea's Kim says ready to meet Trump but warns of 'new path'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Tuesday he is ready to meet US President Donald Trump anytime to achieve their common goal of denuclearising the Korean Peninsula, but warned he may have to take an alternative path.

5. Thousands march in Hong Kong against China 'suppression'

On New Year's Day, protesters in Hong Kong raised their voice over democracy.