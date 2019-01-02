IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, January 2, and picked headlines from 15 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Several papers today covered the story of Donald Trumps decision to pullout from Syria and its ramifications. They also covered US military moves in Iraq.

Security of the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz as well as the Iranian officials warning about US moves in the region is another important issue highlighted by Iranian dailies.

Analytical review of Europes economic channel with Iran known as SPV and delays in implementing the project is another topic discussed by dailies.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

1- Israeli Military Intelligence: Iran May Attack Israel from Iraq

2- Afghanistan Neighbours Worry about Immigration Crisis after US withdrawal

1- Fishy Moves of US Military in Iraq on New Year Eve

2- Russians Say Final Words on Syria

1- 5 Million Cuban Tourists Waiting to Travel to Envoy

1- We Never Allow Strait of Hormuz be Unsafe: First VP

2- Iran Ready to Register Silk Road Globally

3- Why the World Looking to Revitalise Asia's Main Route?

4- Europes Commitment to JCPOA Not to Pursue Economic Considerations: EU

5- Romanian Rotational Presidency of European Union, its Tensions

1- Disarmament for Lifting Sanctions

2- North Korean Leader Threatens US in His New Year Speech

1- We Never Accept US Decide for US: Mogherini

2- Grand Ayatollah Sistani's Support for Efforts to Fight Corruption in Iraq

3- Human Development Index of Iran Expands

1- Iran Protecting Security of Strait of Hormuz

2- Homeira Rigi to be Appointed as Third Female Ambassador of Iran

1- A Survey of Iran's Behavior towards Europe after US JCPOA Pullout

2- What Would Happen to Iran-EU Trade Ties after US withdrawal from Nuclear Deal?

1- Trump Stalls Timetable of US Troops Withdrawal from Syria

2- Yellow Vest Protesters Take to France Streets on New Year's Eve

3- Purchase of Rotten Food for Yemenis by WFO: Yemen Revolutionary Council

1- Why Collapse of Israel, Withdrawal of US from Syria Definitive?

2- JCPOA Hanging by Thread; EU Promises Not Fulfiled: Iran EU Envoy

1- Nothing New about SPV; Europe Breaks Promises Again

2- Tel Avivs Multidimensional Scenario for Damascus

3- Netanyahu after Shares in Syria following US Withdrawal

1- Armed forces Fully Prepared: Iranian Army General

2- Israels Case Over

3- Analytical Report on How to Establish Palestinian State in Tel Aviv

1- Super Socialists Duel with Trump

2- Elizabeth Warren Runs for President in 2020

1- Irans Qasr-e Qand Governor Becomes Envoy

2- Homeira Rigi; First Iranian Sunni Female Ambassador

1- Pessimism Overcomes Prediction in West

2- Economists Look at World in 2016

3- Warmongering Democrats

4- Report on Democrats' Anti-Iranian Reaction to Trump's Decision to Withdraw from Syria