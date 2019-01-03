Thu, 03 Jan 2019

Pyongyang

International

Major armed raid kills 37 Mali villagers, probe launched

MOPTI, Mali - A year after ethnic violence escalated in Mali, costing hundreds of lives in 2018, dozens of civilians ...

Two Middle Aged Women Defy Centuries-Old Ban by Entering Indian Temple

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India- Two women challenged a Centuries-old ban that barred the entering of the premises of Sabarimala hill temple, one ...

At least 15 People Killed in Indonesia After New Year Landslides

JAKARTA, Indonesia - Indonesian search and rescue teams conducted a search effort for victims from the landslide in Sukabumi that ...

Netflix Show Critical of Crown Prince Blocked in Saudi Arabia

NEW YORK, New York - Netflix has blocked an episode from its show from streaming in Saudi Arabia after the ...

New U.S. Congress will be the most diverse in U.S. history

The 116th Congress will be the most diverse in U.S. history: 126 women will take office, including 43 women of ...

UAE hosts special guest for welcoming in 2019

DUBAI, UAE - With celebrations out of the way across the world, the New Year has set in. Gatherings in ...

Business

Greenback rallies, Wall Street steadies

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street limped into the New Year Wednesday with modest rises on all fronts. Concerns ...

Study: 556 people killed in passenger airline crashes in 2018

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - The number of deaths from major air accidents rose beyond 500 in 2018 - a sharp rise ...

Inside the Sighanian Battle for Billion-Dollar Indian Textile Empire

NEW DELHI, India - 80-year-old Vijaypat Singhania gifted control of his billion-dollar Indian textile empire Raymond Group to his son ...

Estonia is biggest drinking country in Europe

BRUSSELS, Belgium - Baltic states in the European Union are outlaying more of their household expenditure in buying alcoholic drinks, ...

Asian markets slump on first trading day of year

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks began the New Year on a negative note with bourses in Asia recording substantial falls on ...

Saudi-owned television channels to undergo shake-up

DUBAI, UAE - Global TV network Al Arabiya, owned by Saudi media operator MBC (Middle East Broadcasting Centre), has undergone a ...

Tampopo [Blu-Ray]

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

