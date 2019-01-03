Washington [USA], Jan 03 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump revealed that he received a "great letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, amid talks of denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

Speaking to reporters here after a cabinet meeting, Trump said the White House would arrange a meeting with Kim in the "not too distant future."

Furthermore, Trump, who held up a sheet of paper in the Cabinet Room, reiterated that he was in no rush for progress in North Korea and was encouraged by the absence of rocket or missile tests, CNN reported.

On Tuesday, Trump had said that he was looking forward to meeting Kim to discuss nuclear denuclearisation process and peace talks.

"Kim Jong-un says North Korea will not make or test nuclear weapons or give them to others -

he is ready to meet President Trump anytime. PBS News Hour. I also look forward to meeting with Chairman Kim who realizes so well that North Korea possesses great economic potential!" the US President had tweeted.

According to The Hill, the North Korean leader had clearly stated in his New Year message that if Washington insists on "one-sided demands," then the former will have "no choice but to defend our country's sovereignty and supreme interest, and find a new way to settle peace on our peninsula."

Kim had further agreed to give up his atomic arsenal and long-range missiles programmes if the US provided North Korea with relaxation in sanction.

The North Korean leader reaffirmed his country's commitment to denuclearisation while stating that US-North Korea relations could improve if the United States responded in a corresponding manner to the state's efforts towards denuclearisation.

"If the U.S. responds to our active and preemptive efforts with trustworthy steps and corresponding behaviour, (the North-U.S. relations) will move forward at an excellent and fast pace in the process of taking concrete and innovative measures," Kim said. (ANI)