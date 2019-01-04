Fri, 04 Jan 2019

Pyongyang

International

Abby Sunderland: 'ghost boat' is rediscovered at sea nine years later

ADELAIDE, South Australia - After being abandoned in the Indian Ocean for almost 9 years, a yacht belonging to round-the-world-sailor ...

U.S Deeply Concerned with Increase in Coca Production in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Colombian President Ivan Duque  have met in the Coastal city ...

China Successfully Lands Chang’e 4 Rover on Far Side of the Moon

BEIJING, China - China successfully reached a milestone in space exploration when it successfully landed Chang’e 4 spacecraft on the ...

U.S. president attacks McChrystal with shock tweet

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has shocked many with one of his first tweets for the New Year, ...

Major armed raid kills 37 Mali villagers, probe launched

MOPTI, Mali - A year after ethnic violence escalated in Mali, costing hundreds of lives in 2018, dozens of civilians ...

Two Middle Aged Women Defy Centuries-Old Ban by Entering Indian Temple

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India- Two women challenged a Centuries-old ban that barred the entering of the premises of Sabarimala hill temple, one ...

Business

Wall Street plunges, Nasdaq sheds 3% of value

NEW YORK, New York - There was no respite for U.S. stocks on Thursday as sellers continued to unload across ...

Mixed Asian markets keep investors on toes

TOKYO, Japan - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Thursday as investors and traders remain confused and concerned about the ...

Qatar Airways acquires 5 percent of China Southern Airlines

DOHA, Qatar - In a bid to bolster its global network further, the Middle Eastern carrier, Qatar Airways has bought ...

Google's Project Soli received green light from U.S. regulators

WASHINGTON, U.S. - In an order this week, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) issued its verdict on a new and ...

Cathay Pacific acknowledges major pricing error, will honour tickets

HONG KONG, China - Asia's biggest international carrier, Cathay Pacific ended a challenging 2018 on a similar note after it ...

Greenback rallies, Wall Street steadies

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street limped into the New Year Wednesday with modest rises on all fronts. Concerns ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

