Sat, 05 Jan 2019

Multi-vehicle crash on Florida's Interstate 75 kills seven

FLORIDA, U.S. - A tragic road accident left seven people dead and seven others injured in Florida on Thursday.  The ...

Thousands flee after tropical storm Pabuk lashes Thai tourist islands

BANGKOK, Thailand - The popular tourist islands in southern Thailand suffered after tropical storm Pabuk lashed the region with heavy ...

China joins Space race, this week's moon landing a significant feat

China became the third country to land a probe on the Moon on Jan. 2. But, more importantly, it became ...

Illinois: 500 Priests Face Allegations of Sexual Abuse

CHICAGO, Illinois - Abuse survivors together with lawyers demanded the Catholic Church on Thursday to make public the names of ...

Former Credit Suisse Bankers Arrested for Alleged $2 Billion Fraud

LONDON, England - Three former Credit Suisse bankers were arrested on Thursday in London over their alleged involvement in a ...

Abby Sunderland: 'ghost boat' is rediscovered at sea nine years later

ADELAIDE, South Australia - After being abandoned in the Indian Ocean for almost 9 years, a yacht belonging to round-the-world-sailor ...

Over 70,000 Google Chromecast devices hacked by PewDiePie fans

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - In a major global stunt, two groups of hackers have hijacked more than 70,000 Google Chromecast devices ...

In deal worth $74 billion, Bristol-Myers Squibb to buy Celgene Corp

NEW YORK, U.S. - In a deal worth $74 billion, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has announced that it would buy Celgene ...

Companies from China to build 48kms of new highways in Bangladesh

DHAKA, BANGLADESH - A consortium of companies from China have signed a concession contract with the government of Bangladesh to ...

Chinese sgtocks in demand as Asian markets closed mixed

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday, with Chinese bourses rebounding strongly, Australia in a sombre mood, ...

13 Canadian Citizens Held in Custody in China after Huawei CFO Arrest

TORONTO, Canada - 13 Canadian citizens have been held in custody in China since Chief Financial Officer of Huawei Technologies ...

Qantas: Airline Rating Awards Qantas as World’s Safest Airline

CANBERRA, Australia - Australia’s airline Qantas has been named the world’s safest airline in the AirlineRatings.com’s awards for 2019 on Thursday. ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

