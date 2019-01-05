Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
WASHINGTON, U.S. - On Friday, with the true impact of the ongoing partial U.S. Federal Government shutdown starting to sting ...
BERLIN, Germany - In what was dubbed as a 'serious attack' on the German political establishment, scores of lawmakers in ...
FLORIDA, U.S. - A tragic road accident left seven people dead and seven others injured in Florida on Thursday. The ...
BANGKOK, Thailand - The popular tourist islands in southern Thailand suffered after tropical storm Pabuk lashed the region with heavy ...
China became the third country to land a probe on the Moon on Jan. 2. But, more importantly, it became ...
CHICAGO, Illinois - Abuse survivors together with lawyers demanded the Catholic Church on Thursday to make public the names of ...
SHANGHAI, China - At the end of a troubling year globally, the Chinese phone maker Huawei would have hoped for ...
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - The world's largest search engine giant Google is revealed to have moved billions to a tax haven ...
NEW YORK, New York - World markets roared ahead on Friday, shrugging off the gloom and doom of recent weeks, ...
CALIFORNIA, U.S. - In a major global stunt, two groups of hackers have hijacked more than 70,000 Google Chromecast devices ...
NEW YORK, U.S. - In a deal worth $74 billion, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has announced that it would buy Celgene ...
DHAKA, BANGLADESH - A consortium of companies from China have signed a concession contract with the government of Bangladesh to ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r