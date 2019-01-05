Sat, 05 Jan 2019

International

Trump fails to strike deal with Democrats, warns of emergency powers

WASHINGTON, U.S. - On Friday, with the true impact of the ongoing partial U.S. Federal Government shutdown starting to sting ...

Personal data of German lawmakers exposed in major privacy breach

BERLIN, Germany - In what was dubbed as a 'serious attack' on the German political establishment, scores of lawmakers in ...

Multi-vehicle crash on Florida's Interstate 75 kills seven

FLORIDA, U.S. - A tragic road accident left seven people dead and seven others injured in Florida on Thursday.  The ...

Thousands flee after tropical storm Pabuk lashes Thai tourist islands

BANGKOK, Thailand - The popular tourist islands in southern Thailand suffered after tropical storm Pabuk lashed the region with heavy ...

China joins Space race, this week's moon landing a significant feat

China became the third country to land a probe on the Moon on Jan. 2. But, more importantly, it became ...

Illinois: 500 Priests Face Allegations of Sexual Abuse

CHICAGO, Illinois - Abuse survivors together with lawyers demanded the Catholic Church on Thursday to make public the names of ...

Business

Huawei punishes two employees after New Year embarrassment

SHANGHAI, China - At the end of a troubling year globally, the Chinese phone maker Huawei would have hoped for ...

'Google moved billions to Bermuda in 2017 to reduce foreign tax bill'

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - The world's largest search engine giant Google is revealed to have moved billions to a tax haven ...

Global markets soar, Nasdaq gains more than 4%

NEW YORK, New York - World markets roared ahead on Friday, shrugging off the gloom and doom of recent weeks, ...

Over 70,000 Google Chromecast devices hacked by PewDiePie fans

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - In a major global stunt, two groups of hackers have hijacked more than 70,000 Google Chromecast devices ...

In deal worth $74 billion, Bristol-Myers Squibb to buy Celgene Corp

NEW YORK, U.S. - In a deal worth $74 billion, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has announced that it would buy Celgene ...

Companies from China to build 48kms of new highways in Bangladesh

DHAKA, BANGLADESH - A consortium of companies from China have signed a concession contract with the government of Bangladesh to ...

A Quiet Place [Blu-Ray]
Quiet Place

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

