SEOUL, South Korea - According to North Korea's former deputy ambassador to the UK Thae Yong Ho, the ex-diplomat has urged a colleague to follow in his footsteps and defect to South Korea.

Thae Yong Hos colleague is Jo Song Gil, North Koreas ambassador in Italy.

Just recently, Jo and his family disappeared from the embassy in November as per the account of South Korean lawmakers on Thursday.

According to unidentified sources, Jo applied for asylum in America and is now under the care of Italy.

In his open letter, Thae Yong Ho stated that defection to the South is a choice that might urge others to follow soon. If this would happen, then unification of the two Koreas would be more possible.

Thae also mentioned that there are an estimated 32,000 defectors who want the unification of the two countries.

This isfor the better of the future generation and the entirety of the country, he said.