Tue, 08 Jan 2019

Pyongyang

International

300 Brazilian Troops Enter Fortaleza to Halt Criminal Gang Attacks

FORTALEZA, Brazil - After the inauguration of Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, troops were sent to the fifth biggest city of ...

New Saudi Regulation Urges Courts to Confirm Divorce By Text

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia - According to a report from Bloomberg, Saudi Arabian courts have declared a new regulation that will ...

Chinese Gay Dating App Blued Stops Registrations Due to HIV Report

BEIJING, China - The well known Chinese LGBT dating app Blued has reported that it shut down its registration on ...

Dozens of Afghan villagers killed after makeshift gold mine collapses

KABUL, Afghanistan - The quest to chance upon large amounts of one of the world's most precious and rarest metals, ...

Taiwan rallies for global support in the face of Chinese aggression

TAIPEI, Taiwan - Since revealing his invigorated quest to win control of Taiwan in his New Year speech, the Chinese ...

Eyeing foreign trade, Iran approves major anti-money laundering bill

TEHRAN, Iran - Faced with crippling U.S. sanctions that have sent the country's economy into a downward spiral, Iran is ...

Business

Government Presented with Proposal to Slash 4 Zeroes From Rial

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - According to a report by the Iranian state news agency IRNA on Sunday, Iran’s Central ...

Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya declared fugitive economic offender

MUMBAI, India - India's embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who has been accused of defaulting on loan repayments and money ...

Nearly 1 million Ford vehicles recalled worldwide to replace inflators

MICHIGAN, U.S. - America's second biggest automaker Ford Motor has issued a recall of more than 953,000 vehicles worldwide, including ...

For the sixth year in a row, Ryanair named worst short-haul airline

LONDON, U.K. - For the sixth year in a row, the Irish budget carrier Ryanair has been named as the ...

Facebook: New Leader Wanted Amidst Company Problems

NEW YORK, USA - Although Facebook has been run by its founder Mark Zuckerberg for many years, the young entrepreneur ...

Iran Still Boasts of New Oil Buyers Amidst the US Sanctions

LONDON, United Kingdom - Last year, the United States pulled back from a nuclear deal with Iran in order to ...

Movie Review

Letter From an Unknown Woman [Blu-Ray]

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

