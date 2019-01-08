Tue, 08 Jan 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
-3
Pyongyang

International

Section
U.S. drone strikes kill 4 civilians in northern Afghanistan

ANKARA, Turkey - U.S. airstrikes have killed at least 4 civilians in Afghanistan. The strikes took place on Monday, according ...

No comparison between Obama and Trump on Middle East

On Jan. 6, National Security Advisor John Bolton walked back President Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. would quickly withdraw ...

300 Brazilian Troops Enter Fortaleza to Halt Criminal Gang Attacks

FORTALEZA, Brazil - After the inauguration of Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, troops were sent to the fifth biggest city of ...

New Saudi Regulation Urges Courts to Confirm Divorce By Text

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia - According to a report from Bloomberg, Saudi Arabian courts have declared a new regulation that will ...

Chinese Gay Dating App Blued Stops Registrations Due to HIV Report

BEIJING, China - The well known Chinese LGBT dating app Blued has reported that it shut down its registration on ...

Dozens of Afghan villagers killed after makeshift gold mine collapses

KABUL, Afghanistan - The quest to chance upon large amounts of one of the world's most precious and rarest metals, ...

Business

Section
Little movements on Asian stock markets Tuesday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stock markets in Asia were mixed on Tuesday, a day after posting strong gains on the back ...

U.S. stocks end higher Monday, but off earlier highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks continued their rally on Monday, however gains were pared back late in the ...

Institute for Supply Management report for December lowest since July

WASHINGTON DC - Economic data released on Monday shows a softening in U.S. services sector activity but not to a ...

Government Presented with Proposal to Slash 4 Zeroes From Rial

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - According to a report by the Iranian state news agency IRNA on Sunday, Iran’s Central ...

Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya declared fugitive economic offender

MUMBAI, India - India's embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who has been accused of defaulting on loan repayments and money ...

Nearly 1 million Ford vehicles recalled worldwide to replace inflators

MICHIGAN, U.S. - America's second biggest automaker Ford Motor has issued a recall of more than 953,000 vehicles worldwide, including ...

Movie Review

It's a Wonderful Life [Blu-Ray]

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

Read More