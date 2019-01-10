TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Chinese President Xi Jinping hopes North Korean and US leaders can meet at a second summit to work on a solution for the Korean peninsula, official news agency Xinhua reported Thursday. - Other Media news -

Xi met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Beijing this week during Kim's fourth visit to China in less than a year, and ahead of a possible summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump.

China "encourages North Korea to continue in the direction of denuclearizing the (Korean) peninsula" and "supports a summit between North Korea and the US to achieve results," Xi said, according to Xinhua.

Xi said he hopes "North Korea and the US can meet halfway."

Kim met with Trump in June at a historic summit in Singapore, where the two sides said they would "join their efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula." But little progress has been made since June.

Kim also told Xi that North Korea would work toward achieving "results welcomed by the global community" through a second summit, Xinhua reported.