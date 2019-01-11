Fri, 11 Jan 2019

Pyongyang

International

Despite decriminalisation, Indian army will not recruit LGBT people

NEW DELHI, India - The Indian Army is a "conservative" force and adultery and homosexuality are "not acceptable," Army Chief ...

Two drug raids in north result in seizure of 50kg of cannabis

BELFAST, Northern Ireland - Three men and a teenager are in custody following simulatenous raids in north and west Belfast ...

Electoral Board: Felix Tshisekedi wins DR Congo presidential vote

KINSASHA, Congo - Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi has been declared the surprise winner of Congo’s presidential election that happened last ...

U.S. president storms out of meeting with Democrat leaders

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump stormed out of a meeting Wednesday with Democrat leaders over the proposed sourhern border ...

Kevin Spacey trial to resume 4 March

NANTUCKET, Massachusetts - Actor Kevin Spacey moved from the defense to the offense in a Nantucket courtroom on Monday. Under ...

Taliban delivers a blow to U.S. Afghan peace efforts, talks cancelled

KABUL, Afghanistan - The Taliban delivered a blow to U.S. peace efforts in Afghanistan after cancelling talks with U.S. officials ...

U.S. stocks lifted by Powell comments

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street marched on with another day of gains Thursday, despite profit warnings from American ...

Dozens of air crew stood down at Pakistan International Airlines

KARACHI, Pakistan - Debt-laden PIA, Pakistan's national carrier has lost more than eighty members of its air crews. A large ...

JLR 'to Cut 5,000 Jobs' at UK. Plants Amid Brexit Concerns

LONDON, United Kingdom - Jaguar Land Rover is reportedly looking to cut 5,000 jobs this year in a bid to ...

VW and China's $300 billion investment for electric cars

BEIJING, China - Both China and Volkswagen are planning to spend $300 billion on electric vehicle technology. Half of the money is ...

David O'Sullivan status as EU envoy upgraded after outcry

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The European Union is bristling over its recent diplomatic downgrade by the United States, which was down ...

Wall Street rises again, for fourth straight day

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks continued their rally on Wednesday, taking the major indices into their fourth day ...

Tampopo [Blu-Ray]

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

