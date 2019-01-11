Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
NEW DELHI, India - The Indian Army is a "conservative" force and adultery and homosexuality are "not acceptable," Army Chief ...
BELFAST, Northern Ireland - Three men and a teenager are in custody following simulatenous raids in north and west Belfast ...
KINSASHA, Congo - Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi has been declared the surprise winner of Congo’s presidential election that happened last ...
WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump stormed out of a meeting Wednesday with Democrat leaders over the proposed sourhern border ...
NANTUCKET, Massachusetts - Actor Kevin Spacey moved from the defense to the offense in a Nantucket courtroom on Monday. Under ...
KABUL, Afghanistan - The Taliban delivered a blow to U.S. peace efforts in Afghanistan after cancelling talks with U.S. officials ...
NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street marched on with another day of gains Thursday, despite profit warnings from American ...
KARACHI, Pakistan - Debt-laden PIA, Pakistan's national carrier has lost more than eighty members of its air crews. A large ...
LONDON, United Kingdom - Jaguar Land Rover is reportedly looking to cut 5,000 jobs this year in a bid to ...
BEIJING, China - Both China and Volkswagen are planning to spend $300 billion on electric vehicle technology. Half of the money is ...
BRUSSELS, Belgium - The European Union is bristling over its recent diplomatic downgrade by the United States, which was down ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks continued their rally on Wednesday, taking the major indices into their fourth day ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...Read More