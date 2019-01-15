Tue, 15 Jan 2019

Pyongyang

International

Parts of Europe witness worst winter in 30 years, death toll rises

VIENNA, Austria - This week, heavy snowfall from the worst winter in over 30 years battered parts of Europe, causing ...

Dozens killed after fire engulfs rehab clinic in Ecuador

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador - In a tragic incident that occurred on Saturday, a deadly blaze swept through a drug rehabilitation centre ...

Remains of a WWI German submarine emerges off French coast

CALAIS, France - The wreck of UC 61, which is a German World War I submarine, has mysteriously resurfaced on ...

800,000 Federal workers in U.S. caught in middle of political dispute

President Donald Trump wants US$5.7 billion to  fund a border wall  to keep out undocumented immigrants and “criminals.” Democrats in ...

Pompeo in Bahrain shoring up support after withdrawal bombshell

MANAMA, Bahrain - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo continued his trip to the GCC countries and the broader Middle ...

Jailed Reuters journalists in Myanmar lose appeal

YANGON, Myanmar - Two Reuters journalists will remain in prison in Myanmar after losing an appeal against their conviction and ...

Deadly coal mine accident in China's Shaanxi province kills 21 miners

BEIJING, China - In what is being dubbed as the deadliest mining accident in China this year, 21 miners were ...

Mexico City's huge wholesale market quiet due to fuel shortage

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - The Central de Abastos in Mexico City, the largest wholesale market in Latin America, has transformed from ...

As US Government Shutdown Goes On, Workers Miss Paychecks

WASHINGTON, DC, United States - Hundreds of US government employees have missed their first payday of the year due to ...

Russia loses communication with its only space telescope Spektr-R

MOSCOW, Russia - The only space radio telescope of Russia is no longer responding to the commands from the base. ...

SpaceX decides to layoff about 10 percent of its workforce

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - The U.S.-based rocket company owned by Elon Musk, SpaceX has announced its plans to layoff 10 percent ...

Top Nissan executive resigns amid Ghosn probe

TOKYO, Japan - Nissan’s chief performance officer and head of its China operations, Jose Munoz has announced his decision to ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

