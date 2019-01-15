When Democratic lawmakers took control of the U.S. House of Representatives in early January, they promised to launch multiple investigations into President Donald Trump's administration, his 2016 campaign, and his family's businesses.

Here is a summary of what the committees are planning to begin investigating.

Committee: House Intelligence

Chairman: Adam Schiff

Russia inquiry Wants the phone records of the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., to find out whom he called while arranging a June 2016 meeting between a Russian lawyer and members of the Trump campaign.

Russia inquiry Wants financial records relating to Trump's sale of a Florida mansion to a Russian oligarch in 2008, as well as information on loans from Deutsche Bank to the Trump Organization.

Committee: Financial Services

Chairwoman: Maxine Waters

Russia inquiry Along with the Intelligence Committee, plans to seek financial records relating to hundreds of millions of dollars in loans from Deutsche Bank to the Trump Organization. The bank was accused in an unrelated case of laundering Russian money.

Committee: Foreign Affairs

Chairman: Eliot Engel

Trump Engel says his first act as chairman will be to create a new subcommittee devoted entirely to investigating President Trump.

Russia inquiry Wants to find out what Trump said to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their private meeting last summer in Helsinki, Finland.

Russia inquiry Plans to look at how Trump's foreign business deals have impacted the Trump administration's foreign policy, a similar line of inquiry to the Intelligence Committee and House Financial Services Committee.

North Korea Wants to investigate Trump's relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Saudi Arabia Will look into the killing of the Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the Trump family's ties with the Saudi crown prince.

Syria Wants answers as to why Trump abruptly announced in December the withdrawal of 2,000 U.S. forces from Syria, an action that led to the resignation of Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Committee: House Judiciary

Chairman: Jerrold Nadler

Russia inquiry Nadler says he will wait for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation to conclude before considering any possible impeachment inquiry over the Trump campaign's ties to Russia.

Immigration policies Will investigate the recent deaths of two migrant children held in U.S. custody.

Justice Department Wants to subpoena acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker on his involvement in Trump's decision to fire former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump payments Will look into Trump's involvement in payments before the election to two women who claim to have had affairs with Trump, a possible campaign finance violation.

Committee: Ways and Means

Chairman: Richard Neal

Trump taxes Will seek to build a public case for why Trump's tax returns should become public, and could later lodge a formal request for the returns to be released to the committee.

Committee: Oversight and Reform

Chairman: Elijah Cummings

Ivanka Trump Will investigate the use by the president's daughter of a private email account for government business.

2020 Census Wants to look into Democratic allegations that the Trump administration is manipulating the 2020 Census for political gain.

Hurricanes Plans to look at how the Trump administration responded to hurricanes Irma and Maria, which hit Caribbean islands and Puerto Rico in 2017.

Cabinet officials Will look into Cabinet officials' use of government jets for personal travels, as well as alleged misconduct by former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt.

Flint water crisis Will investigate the Trump administration's response to the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, in which a change in the water treatment caused water pipes to leach lead into the drinking supply.