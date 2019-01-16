Wed, 16 Jan 2019

Pyongyang

International

Canadian drug smuggler's death sentence 'horrific', family says

BEIJING, China - The family of a Canadian man, Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, who has been sentenced to death in China ...

Rahaf Mohammed: 18-Year-Old Saudi Teen Says Fleeing and Seeking Asylum

TORONTO, Canada - Rahaf Mohammed, an 18-year-old Saudi teenager who fled from her family and sought refuge in Canada states ...

Kenya suffers deadly Al Shabaab attack: Seven killed

NAIROBI, Kenya - The Al Qaeda-linked Somali militant group, Al Shabaab has claimed responsibility for an attack at a luxury ...

After defying U.S. warnings, Iran's bold satellite launch fails

TEHRAN, Iran - Merely days after receiving a warning from authorities in Washington, against undertaking planned launches, Iran has announced ...

Up to 80% of youth in U.S. detention centers re-offend in 3 years

Children under 12 will no longer be treated as criminals in the state of California when they break the law, ...

Black box from Lion Air flight that crashed off Jakarta recovered

JAKARTA, Indonesia - Months after the tragic Lion Air flight crash, that left 189 people dead on October 29, 2018, ...

Business

China signals more stimulus as economic slowdown worsens

BEIJING, China- China will strive to have a strong start to the economy in the first quarter as it tells ...

Tokyo court rejects bail request of former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn

TOKYO, Japan - A Tokyo court has denied the bail request of former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chief Carlos Ghosn ...

Despite Trump tariffs, trade deficit with China now highest on record

BEIJING, China - The introduction of trade tariffs on Chinese-manufactured goods by the Trump administration has done little to address ...

Asian stock markets on the boil as confidence returns

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose on Tuesday as investors bet the Chinese government would inject some stimulus into ...

Newmont Mining to buy Goldcorp in deal worth $10 billion

COLORADO, U.S. - In what has become the second high-profile merger in the mining industry in less than 12 months, ...

Indonesia unveils new tax rules for eCommerce firms, sellers

JAKARTA, Indonesia - With the number of smartphone users surging in Indonesia and the country's middle-class income recording a rise, ...

Movie Review

Queen of the Desert

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

