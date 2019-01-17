Thu, 17 Jan 2019

Pyongyang

International

ISIS suicide bombing targets U.S. soldiers in Syria's Manbij

DAMASCUS, Syria - The Islamic State militant group has claimed a deadly suicide bombing that targeted the U.S.-led coalition troops ...

U.S., U.K. lead first joint naval drills in the South China Sea

WASHINGTON, U.S. - As part of Washington's pressure campaign against China's militarization of the man-made islands it has constructed in ...

William Barr asserts independence in confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON, U.S. - In a heated confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, the U.S. President Donald Trump's ...

May faces pressure from those seeking her resignation

LONDON, U.K. - The U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a crushing defeat in the Parliament on Tuesday, after British ...

Citizenship question in 2020 census invalidate by federal judge

NEW YORK, U.S. - In a ruling that came as a setback for the U.S. President Donald Trump, a federal ...

Protest Turns Violent Amidst Rising Petrol Prices in Zimbabwe

HARARE, Zimbabwe - Because of a government-induced rise in fuel prices, protesters in Zimbabwe have taken to the streets to ...

Business

GM Pushes for Electric Vehicle to Save the Cadillac Brand

DETROIT - According to President of General Motors Mark Reuss, the company only has one chance to try to shore ...

China signals more stimulus as economic slowdown worsens

BEIJING, China- China will strive to have a strong start to the economy in the first quarter as it tells ...

Tokyo court rejects bail request of former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn

TOKYO, Japan - A Tokyo court has denied the bail request of former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chief Carlos Ghosn ...

Despite Trump tariffs, trade deficit with China now highest on record

BEIJING, China - The introduction of trade tariffs on Chinese-manufactured goods by the Trump administration has done little to address ...

Asian stock markets on the boil as confidence returns

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose on Tuesday as investors bet the Chinese government would inject some stimulus into ...

Newmont Mining to buy Goldcorp in deal worth $10 billion

COLORADO, U.S. - In what has become the second high-profile merger in the mining industry in less than 12 months, ...

Movie Review

The Sum of All Fears [Blu-Ray]
Sum of All Fears

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

