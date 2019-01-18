Fri, 18 Jan 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
4
Pyongyang

International

Section
Australian International School in Sharjah charged after pupil dies

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - A court in Sharjah on Thursday commenced proceedings against an Australian international school and six ...

Canadian government appalled at kidnapping and killing of citizen

  OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso, West Africa - Canada has condemned the killing of the vice president of Vancouver-based private gold ...

Bombing at Colombian policy academy in Bogota kills nine

BOGOTA, Colombia - In an attack that has been condemned in Colombia as an act of terrorism, a car bomb ...

Huawei founder claims firm poses no security risk

SHANGHAI, China - A month after Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was detained in Canada, at the request of ...

UAE was prepared to host Saddam Hussein

DUBAI, UAE - The Vice President of the United Arab Emirates and the Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid ...

ISIS suicide bombing targets U.S. soldiers in Syria's Manbij

DAMASCUS, Syria - The Islamic State militant group has claimed a deadly suicide bombing that targeted the U.S.-led coalition troops ...

Business

Section
Stocks in Asia on the move on back of Wall Street Journal report

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian stock markets rallied on Friday following the publication of a positive report by a newspaper close ...

Dow Jones gains 163 points Thursday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday on the back of good employment figures and anticipation of ...

Netflix subscribers in the U.S. impacted by price hike

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - In what came as the company's biggest increase since being launched, Netflix has decided to hike prices ...

NBCUniversal's new streaming service to be launched in 2020

NEW YORK, U.S. - In a bid to compete with services like Netflix and Amazon that have been dominating the ...

U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week

WASHINGTON DC - The Labor Department on Thursday delivered some good news on the employment front. The jobs market remains ...

OPEC production cuts boost oil prices, U.S. stocks rally

NEW YORK, New York - Energy stocks drove Wall Street higher on Wednesday on the back of a rise in ...

Movie Review

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

Read More