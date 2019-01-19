Sat, 19 Jan 2019

Pyongyang

International

Trump unveils first overhaul of missile defense review in a decade

WASHINGTON, U.S. - After a year of delay, the U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled the country's first overhaul of American ...

Trump could meet North Korea's lead negotiator for talks on summit

WASHINGTON, U.S. - In his first visit to Washington since last June, North Korea's lead nuclear diplomacy negotiator arrived in ...

Giuliani changes stance on collusion, doubts campaign aides

WASHINGTON, U.S. - In a shocking about-face, the U.S. President Donald Trump's top lawyer Rudy Giuliani has changed his stance ...

Zimbabwe fuel price hike: Hundreds arrested, internet shutdown

HARARE, Zimbabwe - The Zimbabwe government's violent crackdown on protests triggered by the country's President Emmerson Mnangagwa's decision to raise ...

Tunisia witnesses massive, nationwide strikes by workers over pay

TUNIS, Tunisia - Thousands of workers participated in a one-day nationwide strike organized by Tunisia’s largest union, which brought transportation ...

Canadian student on jet had to be handcuffed after indecent assaults

ADELAIDE, Australia - A Canadian man had to be restrained and handcuffed on a flight from Hong Kong to Australia ...

Stocks in Asia on the move on back of Wall Street Journal report

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian stock markets rallied on Friday following the publication of a positive report by a newspaper close ...

Dow Jones gains 163 points Thursday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday on the back of good employment figures and anticipation of ...

Netflix subscribers in the U.S. impacted by price hike

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - In what came as the company's biggest increase since being launched, Netflix has decided to hike prices ...

NBCUniversal's new streaming service to be launched in 2020

NEW YORK, U.S. - In a bid to compete with services like Netflix and Amazon that have been dominating the ...

U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week

WASHINGTON DC - The Labor Department on Thursday delivered some good news on the employment front. The jobs market remains ...

OPEC production cuts boost oil prices, U.S. stocks rally

NEW YORK, New York - Energy stocks drove Wall Street higher on Wednesday on the back of a rise in ...

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

