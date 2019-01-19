Sat, 19 Jan 2019

Trump unveils first overhaul of missile defense review in a decade

WASHINGTON, U.S. - After a year of delay, the U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled the country's first overhaul of American ...

Trump could meet North Korea's lead negotiator for talks on summit

WASHINGTON, U.S. - In his first visit to Washington since last June, North Korea's lead nuclear diplomacy negotiator arrived in ...

Giuliani changes stance on collusion, doubts campaign aides

WASHINGTON, U.S. - In a shocking about-face, the U.S. President Donald Trump's top lawyer Rudy Giuliani has changed his stance ...

Zimbabwe fuel price hike: Hundreds arrested, internet shutdown

HARARE, Zimbabwe - The Zimbabwe government's violent crackdown on protests triggered by the country's President Emmerson Mnangagwa's decision to raise ...

Tunisia witnesses massive, nationwide strikes by workers over pay

TUNIS, Tunisia - Thousands of workers participated in a one-day nationwide strike organized by Tunisia’s largest union, which brought transportation ...

Canadian student on jet had to be handcuffed after indecent assaults

ADELAIDE, Australia - A Canadian man had to be restrained and handcuffed on a flight from Hong Kong to Australia ...

Business

Section
Largest collection of breached data found: 770mn email IDs exposed

NEW YORK, U.S. - In a revelation that has emerged as one of the biggest shockers in the global cybersecurity ...

Equity markets around the world power ahead

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks racked up solid gains on Friday, putting investors and traders in a positive ...

Stocks in Asia on the move on back of Wall Street Journal report

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian stock markets rallied on Friday following the publication of a positive report by a newspaper close ...

Dow Jones gains 163 points Thursday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday on the back of good employment figures and anticipation of ...

Netflix subscribers in the U.S. impacted by price hike

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - In what came as the company's biggest increase since being launched, Netflix has decided to hike prices ...

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

