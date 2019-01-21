The 15th edition of the Kish International Energy Exhibition will open on Irans southern island of Kish on Monday with representatives of 11 foreign countries in attendance.

The 15thKish International Energy Exhibition will get underway on Monday with the aim of introducing the latest investment opportunities and achievements of producers of oil, gas, petrochemicals, water and new energies.

The exhibition, to behosted by the Kish Free Zone Organization, will last for four days.

According to an official statement of the events organizer, representatives of135 domestic and foreign companies from 12 countries will participate in the expo.

Representatives from the Islamic Republic of Iran, Belgium, China, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, South Korea and the United States will showcase their latest achievements in the oil, gas, refining, petrochemical, electricity and new energy industries in the exhibition with an area of 18,000 square meters.

A number of Iranian officials and heads of companies engaged in oil, gas, petrochemical and energy industries will participate in the event.