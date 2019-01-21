Mon, 21 Jan 2019

Pyongyang

International

10 'Blue Helmets' killed in West Africa

BAMAKO, Mali - Ten United Nation peacekeepers have been killed in what the UN has described as a 'terrorist attack,' ...

U.S. president 'looking forward' to meeting Kim Jong-un again

WASHINGTON DC - Following news that a second summit is planned between the leaders of the United States with North ...

Powerful earthquake rattles Chile, causing damage, killing two

COQUIMBO, Chile - The U.S. Geological Survey said that the coast of north-central Chile was struck by a powerful magnitude ...

4 boys aged twelve to 14 facing kidnapping, rape charges

NEWARK, New Castle County, Delaware - Four children  aged 12 to 14 are facing serious charges after the alleged abudction and ...

Tesla working hard to reduce cost of cars, CEO sees difficulties ahead

PALO ALTO, California - Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday told employees that while 2018 was the most successful year ...

Mexico mourns large loss of life due to pipeline explosion

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - The death toll in Friday night's pipeline explosion in Mexico continues to rise and is now ...

Business

Markets in Asia upbeat after China data release

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia remained upbeat on Monday despite release of a report saying the Chinese economy fell ...

Australian radio listeners up 22% in last 10 years

SYDNEY, Australia - Commercial radio audiences in Australia reached an all-time high last year. Despite the introduction of a variety ...

Facebook removes 364 pages, accounts linked to anti-NATO pages

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - The world's largest social media company, Facebook has revealed that it has targeted and taken down hundreds ...

Largest collection of breached data found: 770mn email IDs exposed

NEW YORK, U.S. - In a revelation that has emerged as one of the biggest shockers in the global cybersecurity ...

Equity markets around the world power ahead

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks racked up solid gains on Friday, putting investors and traders in a positive ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

