Fri, 25 Jan 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
-7
Pyongyang

International

Section
UN Human Rights Council to investigate Khashoggi death

  GENEVA, Switzerland - An international investigation is underway into the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. The surprise ...

North Korean leader 'satisfied' after receiving Trump's letter

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Days after agreeing to a second meeting with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the U.S. ...

Mexico recorded an average of 91 homicides a day throughout 2018

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - The Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection in Mexico has released a report on the homicide ...

Malaysia's royal families elect Sultan Abdullah as new king

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Following the historical abdication of the previous monarch, Malaysia's royal families elected Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad ...

What do Venezuelans want?

  Just days after Venezuela’s authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro survived a Jan. 21 military coup attempt, the leader of Venezuela’s ...

Associated Press journalist died in hostilities he was covering

TRIPOLI, Libya - The Associated Press has paid tribute to its photoghrapher Mohamed Ben Khalifa, who was killed in clashes ...

Business

Section
Chinese and Australian shares rise, Japan trades lower

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly higher on Thursday, although there was continuing caution over events in the ...

Ambitious new strategy to grow Saudi entertainment industry

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - A dramatic injection of entertainment is to drive Saudi Arabia's ambitions for the next decade. A ...

Opposition to development of autonomous weapons growing

  More than 60% of people around the world oppose the development of autonomous weapons that could select and kill ...

Stocks in U.S. propelled higher, IBM rises 8.5%

  NEW YORK, New York - All the major U.S. stock indices closed in the black on Wednesday, although the ...

Dubai Crown Prince signs historic agreement at Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland - The World Economic Forum has selected Dubai as the location for its first affiliate research centre for ...

Stock markets in Asia ignore overnight falls in U.S.

  SYDNEY, Australia - Asian markets virtually ignored the sharp falls on Wall Street overnight, with the major indices trading ...

Movie Review

The Wild Bunch
wild bunch

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

Read More