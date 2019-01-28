Seoul [South Korea], January 28 (ANI): Samsung

's electronics division updated its packaging policy to pay a little more heed towards the environment. The company announced that it will change the product packaging for its phones, tablets, and wearables.

As Mashable reports, instead of plastic, Samsung will use pulp mods as holder trays. For the accessories, eco-friendly materials will be used for wrapping. The phone chargers will also be changed from glossy finish to a matte appearance that doesn

't require plastic protection film.

Not only the gadgets, consumer appliances such as TVs, fridges, washing machines, and other kitchen products will also skip the standard plastic bags to come in recycled plastic and bioplastic bags.

These changes are expected to start by the second half of 2019, while paper sourcing will take place by 2020. (ANI)