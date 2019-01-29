Tue, 29 Jan 2019

Pyongyang

International

Two bombs tear through Philippine cathedral during mass, killing 27

MANILA, Philippines - Twin bombings tore through a Roman Catholic cathedral in the Philippines on Sunday, killing at least 27 ...

Brazil iron dam collapse: 40 dead, at least 300 remain missing

BRUMADINHO, Brazil - Authorities in Brazil said that rescue operations after the collapse of a dam in the country continued ...

Floods in Indonesia kills nearly 70 as quake rattles Maluku

JAKARTA, Indonesia - As the number of flood-related casualties continued to rise in Indonesia, the disaster-prone archipelago was struck by ...

North Korea prepares for second summit with the U.S. President

PYONGYANG, North Korea - Days after exchanging pleasant letters with each other, the U.S. President Donald Trump and the North ...

China warns the U.S. over its provocative naval maneuver

WASHINGTON, U.S. - With trade tensions already high between the world's two largest economies - the U.S. and China - ...

Minas Gerais state in Brazil in shock after dam burst

  SAO PAULO, Brazil - The death toll has escalated following Friday's bursting of a dam at an iron ore ...

Business

U.S. economy lost $6 billion during record-long government shutdown

WASHINGTON, U.S. - The S&P Global Ratings said this week that the U.S. economy lost at least $6 billion during ...

Facebook plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - A project that is being personally spearheaded by the Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg has begun to unfold ...

Malaysia cancels major rail project backed by China

  KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Malaysia has decided to cancel a major rail project with a Chinese contractor, citing the ...

Virgin Galactic crew to get Under Armour spacesuits, footwear

LONDON, U.K. - The performance-wear company, Under Armour has partnered with Virgin Galactic to create a new generation of space ...

Islamic Development Bank to loan oil to Pakistan

  ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Financially-challenged Pakistan has entered into an arrangement to borrow billions of dollars worth of oil, and ...

Public float of Saudi oil giant will take 2 years to complete

  DAVOS, Switzerland - Saudi Aramco has vowed to go ahead with an IPO, but not until 2021. “It’s going ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

