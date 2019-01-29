Officials in North Koreas Ministry of State Security are demanding expensive bribes from citizens who apply for a travel certificate to visit China, according to sources, who say that many North Koreans who work across the border are becoming dissatisfied with the regimes inability to curb corruption.

A source from Ryanggang province recently told RFAs Korean Service that he had applied for a travel certificate to visit relatives in China and received a ridiculous demand to bring back 5,000 yuan [about U.S. $735].

There were dozens of us who applied for travel certificates and we all received the same response, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

If they are collecting that much from each applicant, theres no way thats all going to just one guy. I dont know what this money is being spent on, he said.

According to the source, even applicants who pay bribes cant be assured that their travel requests will be approved.

If approval was guaranteed, you wouldnt hesitate to borrow money for the bribe because you could easily repay your debts after coming back from China, he said.

But if you have to borrow just to apply and youre not approved, then this becomes a debt that suffocates applicants.

The source explained that 5,000 yuan is the bare minimum in bribes that must be paid for the application to be accepted, but most people trying to go to China could expect to pay even more than that.

The speed of approval varies depending on how much you pay, and if you pay more, theres naturally a better chance that youll be approved, he said.

This is why ordinary people cant even imagine actually visiting China.

Another source from North Pyongan province told RFA that while the Ministry of State Security is notorious for demanding bribes throughout North Korea, authorities stationed near the border region demand much more than those stationed elsewhere.

Ordinary people cant apply to visit China even if they have family there, because its way too expensive to apply for travel certificates, the source said.

Typically merchants and moneyed elites who can afford the high cost may still travel to China regularly, but the average person cant even think of visiting China ever, he added.

People who are well aware of this fact openly express their anger towards the regime, saying things like, Are we even really a country?

Reported by Myung-chul Lee for RFA's Korean Service. Translated by Dukin Han. Written in English by Eugene Whong.

