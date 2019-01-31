Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 30 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday stated that US Intelligence is naive when it comes to Iranian threats.

Referring to Iran as

"a source of potential danger and conflict", Trump said that the Gulf nation is testing rockets and much more.

"The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong! When I became President Iran was making trouble all over the Middle East, and beyond. Since ending the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, they are MUCH different, but....a source of poten

tial danger and conflict. They are testing Rockets (last week) and more, and are coming very close to the edge," he tweeted.

Further stating that the only thing holding Iran back is its crashing economy, Trump tweeted,

"There economy is now crashing, which is the only thing holding them back. Be careful of Iran. Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!"

In the thread, Trump also pointed out the "tremendous progress" against ISIS in Syria and talks with the Taliban to end the war in Afghanistan. He also stated that US-North Korea relationship is at its best.

"....Fighting continues but the people of Afghanistan want peace in this never-ending war. We will soon see if talks will be successful? North Korea relationship is best it has ever been with U.S. No testing, getting remains, hostages returned. Decent chance of Denuclearization," Trump tweeted.

(ANI)