Wed, 06 Feb 2019

Pyongyang

International

Arson suspected cause of Paris building blaze

PARIS, France - A fire in Paris which has killed 8 people and injured at least 30 others may have ...

Two Nigerians in Malaysia jailed for conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Two men who were citizens of Nigeria, living in Malaysia, and conducting their crimes from behind computers likely assumed they ...

White Houses defends how president spends his time

WASHINGTON DC - The picture painted by the leaking of President Trump's private schedules, that he is a lazy lay-about ...

900,000 Rohingya refugees at risk of monsoons, cyclones

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh, Feb 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In hotels and restaurants near the beach at Cox's Bazar in ...

Julian Edelman awarded Super Bowl LIII Most Valuable Player

ATLANTA, Georgia - Tom Brady led a fourth-quarter touchdown drive to lift New England over the Los Angeles Rams in ...

U.S. says it could intervene militarily in Venezuela

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump says the United States could intervene militarily in politically-troubled Venezuela. Trump has backed opposition leader ...

Business

Turkish drivers shun buying new vehicles

ANKARA, Turkey - The automobile industry in Turkey is struggling as sales continue to plummet. In January the number of ...

Stocks in Australia lifted by rally in banks

SYDNEY, Australia - Shares in Australian banks soared on Tuesday in the wake of a long-anticipated report on banking in ...

Dow jumps 175 points on back of gains in tech sector

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were stronger across the board on Monday as investors weighed into tech stocks ...

Oil prices heading higher this year, to average $75 a barrel

LONDON UK - Oil prices are heading higher this year, according to a report published by Fitch Solutions. In the ...

Investors in Asia push stocks higher

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian equity markets were in positive territory on Monday, while the U.S. dollar was correcting higher. At ...

Chinese investment in U.S. tech firms declining

SAN FRANCISCO/HONG KONG - The trade dispute between the U.S. and China is disrupting Silicon Valley. What had been a ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

