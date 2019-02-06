Wed, 06 Feb 2019

News RELEASES

Pyongyang

International

Pentagon: ISIS could re-emerge and take back territory in Syria

WASHINGTON, U.S. - The December 2018 declaration by the U.S. President Donald Trump is set to go down in history ...

Riots in case of no-deal Brexit could lead to Queen's evacuation

LONDON, U.K. - Fearing civil disorder in the case of a no-deal Brexit, British government planners have reportedly decided on ...

Arson suspected cause of Paris building blaze

PARIS, France - A fire in Paris which has killed 8 people and injured at least 30 others may have ...

Two Nigerians in Malaysia jailed for conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Two men who were citizens of Nigeria, living in Malaysia, and conducting their crimes from behind computers likely assumed they ...

White Houses defends how president spends his time

WASHINGTON DC - The picture painted by the leaking of President Trump's private schedules, that he is a lazy lay-about ...

900,000 Rohingya refugees at risk of monsoons, cyclones

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh, Feb 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In hotels and restaurants near the beach at Cox's Bazar in ...

Business

U.S. stocks inspired by sharp rally in Europe

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose strongly on Tuesday, ahead of the State of the Union address to ...

Notorious 'dislike mobs' are giving YouTube a hard time

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - With notorious users misusing the dislike button to harm content and channels, the Google-owned video sharing platform ...

Spotify set to acquire podcast giant Gimlet Media

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - In a bid to expand into podcasting, the music streaming giant Spotify has initiated talks on a ...

CookieMiner attack: Mac malware capable of stealing, mine cryptos

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - A malware dubbed as CookieMiner has been discovered on Apple Mac computers, which is capable of stealing ...

Japan hopes to boost security by hacking millions of devices

TOKYO, Japan - The Japanese Government has unveiled plans to start hacking into devices of its citizens around the country ...

Turkish drivers shun buying new vehicles

ANKARA, Turkey - The automobile industry in Turkey is struggling as sales continue to plummet. In January the number of ...

Movie Review

The Driller Killer [Blu-Ray]
Driller Killer

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

